The Houston Rockets are planning to waive swingman Ben McLemore, according to The Athletic.
McLemore, 28, signed a two-year contract with Houston ahead of the 2019-20 season.
A 36.3 percent shooter from outside for his career, McLemore is expected to draw the interest of multiple playoff contenders as a free agent.
In 32 games (four starts) this season, McLemore averaged 7.4 points and 2.1 rebounds.
Taken seventh overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, McLemore has averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in eight NBA seasons while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor.
