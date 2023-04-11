The Houston Rockets have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for their vacant coaching job, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The Rockets parted ways with Stephen Silas on Monday after a 22-60 season and a three-year record of 59-177.
Atkinson, 55, coached the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons and compiled a 118-190 record from 2016-20 with just one playoff appearance.
Atkinson appeared set to become the Charlotte Hornets' head coach last June before opting to remain with Golden State. He is in his second season on Warriors coach Steve Kerr's staff.
He was also an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020-21.
The Rockets are also scheduling interviews with Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin and former NBA head coaches Frank Vogel, Ime Udoka and James Borrego, according to Stadium.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sunny. High 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny skies. High 77F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.