Houston Rockets star James Harden must remain in isolation until Friday and continue to test negative for COVID-19 before being cleared to return, ESPN reported Thursday.

If that happens, the perennial All-Star guard should be available for Saturday's road game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The NBA fined Harden $50,000 on Wednesday after he violated COVID-19 protocols by attending a private, indoor party on Monday.

His availability was in doubt for the Rockets' scheduled season opener Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the game ultimately was postponed because Houston didn't have the minimum eight players available due to positive or inconclusive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

Harden, 31, captured his third straight NBA scoring title by averaging 34.3 points with 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 68 games last season.

