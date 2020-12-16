Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
The second-year player sustained the non-contact injury in Tuesday night's 112-98 preseason win at home against San Antonio. He was taken off the floor in a wheelchair.
An MRI on Wednesday morning confirmed the extent of the injury, per the report.
Undrafted out of Campbell University in 2019, Clemons came off the Rockets' bench in 33 games as a rookie and averaged 4.9 points and 8.8 minutes.
Clemons, 23, was expected to see steady minutes in the backcourt this season behind John Wall.
