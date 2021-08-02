The Houston Rockets agreed Monday to a four-year, $36 million deal with center Daniel Theis, ESPN reported.
The Rockets plan to work a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls, utilizing Houston's $8.28 million trade exception created from last season's Victor Oladipo, the report indicated. The maneuvering will forge a large trade exception for Chicago while allowing the Rockets to maintain a $9.5 million mid-level exception.
Theis, a 29-year-old from Germany, is coming off his fourth NBA season, when he posted a career-high 9.6 points along with 5.5 rebounds in 65 games (51 starts) for the Boston Celtics and Bulls. Theis was dealt to Chicago in a three-team trade in March that also included the Washington Wizards.
In four seasons, Theis has averaged 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 19.3 minutes in 259 games (120 starts).
--Field Level Media
