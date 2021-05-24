Miles Mikolas will visit Dr. James Andrews this week to get a second opinion on his injured right arm, according to a report from the Belleville (Ill.) News-Democrat.
The St. Louis Cardinals' veteran hurler left his first start of the season after four innings Saturday because of tightness in his forearm. He missed the entire 2020 campaign and the start of this season because of injury.
In 102 career games (75 starts), Mikolas is 31-24 with a 3.81 ERA. He won 18 games and made the All-Star team during his first season with the Cardinals in 2018.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.