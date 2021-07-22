Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos could miss a couple of weeks due to a microfracture in his right wrist, MLB Network reported Thursday.
The 29-year-old first-time All-Star has not started a game since leaving last Friday's 11-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers after being hit by a pitch. He flied out as a pinch hitter in Monday's 15-11 loss to the New York Mets.
Castellanos leads the National League with a .329 batting average and 196 total bases and leads the majors with 29 doubles, tied with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts entering Thursday.
Castellanos has 18 home runs and a team-high 59 RBIs in 86 games this season, his second year with Cincinnati and his ninth in the big leagues.
