The Cincinnati Reds agreed to terms on a one-year contract with left-hander Sean Doolittle, MLB.com reported Tuesday.
Doolittle would be in line to serve as the Reds closer after the team traded right-hander Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels in December. Iglesias, 30, made 22 appearances for the Reds last season and compiled a 4-3 record with eight saves.
Doolittle, 34, looks to rebound after registering an 0-2 record with a 5.87 ERA and 1.70 WHIP in 11 relief appearances last season with the Washington Nationals.
The Reds are hoping Doolittle reverts to the form that he had with the Nationals during the 2019 postseason. He posted a 1.74 ERA and 0.68 WHIP in nine appearances to help Washington capture a World Series title.
Doolittle sports a 23-23 record with 111 saves, a 3.07 ERA and an 0.97 WHIP in 401 relief appearances with the Oakland Athletics (2012-17) and Nationals (2017-20).
Field Level Media
