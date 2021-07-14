The Boston Red Sox will promote top outfield prospect Jarren Duran, who could make his major league debut Thursday against the New York Yankees, according to a report Wednesday from the Worcester Telegraph & Gazette.
Duran, 24, is hitting .270 with 15 home runs, 32 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 46 games with Triple-A Worcester this season. He has started at all three outfield positions but is projected as a center fielder for the Red Sox.
The Red Sox will need to make a corresponding move to add Duran to the 40-man roster.
Boston selected the California native out of Long Beach State in the seventh round in 2018. He is listed as a top-100 prospect (No. 86) by MLB.com.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.