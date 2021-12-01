Running back Adrian Peterson visited with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network reported.

The Tennessee Titans waived the 36-year-old veteran on Nov. 23 after three games with the team.

The Seahawks are short-handed in the backfield. Week 1 starter Chris Carson (neck) is out for the season, while Rashaad Penny (hamstring), Travis Homer (calf) and Alex Collins (abdomen) are banged up.

Peterson is the fifth-leading rusher in NFL history with 14,902 yards, including 82 yards on 27 carries for the Titans.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and 2012 league MVP is fourth all-time with 119 career rushing touchdowns.

The Seahawks (3-8) bring a three-game losing skid into Sunday's game with the visiting San Francisco 49ers (6-5).

--Field Level Media

