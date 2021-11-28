The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with right-hander Corey Kluber, according to MLB Network.

Sunday's report said the deal includes incentives and is pending the results of a physical for the 35-year-old free agent.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner and three-time All-Star missed three months last season with a shoulder strain.

Kluber finished 5-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 16 starts for the New York Yankees, including a May 19 no-hitter at Texas.

He owns a 103-61 career record with a 3.19 ERA and 1,544 strikeouts in 225 games (220 starts) with Cleveland (2011-19), Texas (2020) and New York.

The Yankees signed him to a one-year, $11 million deal for the 2021 season.

-Field Level Media

