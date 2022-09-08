The Tampa Bay Rays plan to activate shortstop Wander Franco during this weekend's road series with the New York Yankees, perhaps as soon as Friday.
Team president of baseball operations Erik Neander told The Tampa Bay Times that Franco will join the club in the Bronx following an encouraging rehab stint at Triple-A Durham.
Franco, 21, fractured his right hamate bone on July 9 against the Cincinnati Reds and went on the injured list the following day. He underwent surgery on the hand on July 12.
The pain resurfaced after he played in a game for Durham on Aug. 16 and he paused his rehab stint on Aug. 21 due to soreness. He rejoined the Bulls on Sunday.
Franco has played in just 58 games for the Rays this season and is batting .260 with five homers and 23 RBIs.
In the offseason, he signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with an option for the 2033 season. The contract could be worth as much as $223 million due to incentive clauses.
Franco finished third in American League Rookie of the Year balloting last season when he batted .288 with seven homers and 39 RBIs in 70 games.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.