The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a deal with veteran left-hander Jake Diekman in the wake of losing Garrett Cleavinger, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The Rays and Diekman, who was released by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, are expected to get a deal done in the next 48 hours, per the report.
Diekman, 36, was 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 relief appearances with the White Sox this season. He's 25-30 with a 3.96 ERA in 612 career relief appearances with seven teams.
The Rays placed Cleavinger on the 15-day injured list Monday with a torn ACL that will reportedly require surgery and end his season.
--Field Level Media
