The Baltimore Ravens are close to trading rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots, NFL Network reported Thursday.
The Ravens will receive a seventh-round draft pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023 in exchange, per The Athletic.
Baltimore drafted Wade in the fifth round in 2021 out of Ohio State, where he was a first team All-Big Ten selection last season.
Wade, who turns 23 next month, intercepted New Orleans Saints rookie Ian Book in the Ravens' preseason opener on Aug. 14.
With star cornerback Stephon Gilmore (quad) on the physically unable to perform list, Wade would add depth the New England secondary.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.