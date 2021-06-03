The Baltimore Ravens are adding wide receiver Devin Gray to their roster, according to a report Thursday by NFL Network, signing the 25-year-old to a one-year deal, pending a physical.
Gray, who went undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018, has spent the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
He was a member of team's practice squad for most of the time, although he was elevated to the active roster once last season -- for the Falcons' Week 17 matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gray, 6 feet and 192 pounds, did not play in that game and has not received any regular-season snaps in his career.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.