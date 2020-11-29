The Baltimore Ravens had two more players test positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, making it seven straight days with at least one positive test for the franchise, according to ESPN.

Tight end Mark Andrews and outside linebacker Matthew Judon, both Pro Bowl selections last season, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, ESPN reported, bringing the Ravens' total to 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

At least eight staff members also have tested positive.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are among those on the list.

The outbreak in Baltimore forced the NFL to move the initially scheduled game between the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) and the visiting Ravens (6-4) from Thanksgiving night to Sunday afternoon to now Tuesday night. NBC will televise the game, set for 8 p.m. ET.

If this game occurs as now planned on Tuesday, the NFL will move the Ravens' Week 13 game as well.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.