The Baltimore Ravens have reached a one-year deal with veteran safety Jordan Richards, according to ESPN.
Richards, 28, emerged as a key special teams player since joining the Ravens in 2019.
The deal is reportedly worth $1.015 million, with $125,000 of that guaranteed.
Originally a second-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2015, Richards has 100 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 84 career games (19 starts).
--Field Level Media
