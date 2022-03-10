The Baltimore Ravens are seeking a trade partner for wide receiver Miles Boykin, CBS Sports reported Thursday.

The 2019 third-round draft pick is due $2.54 million on the final year of his rookie contract in 2022.

Boykin, 25, caught only one pass for 6 yards while playing 35 offensive snaps in eight games last season. He played 144 snaps on special teams.

He has 33 catches (on 56 targets) for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in 40 games (24 starts) through three seasons.

--Field Level Media

