Rob Ryan is back in the NFL as the new inside linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network reported Friday.

Ryan, 58, held the same position with Washington in 2019 but was out of the league in 2020.

Ryan has been a defensive coordinator with four different NFL teams: Oakland Raiders (2004-08), Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Dallas Cowboys (2011-12) and New Orleans Saints (2013-15).

His brother, Rex Ryan, was an assistant coach with the Ravens from 1999-2008, including the last four seasons as the defensive coordinator.

--Field Level Media

