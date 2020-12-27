The Baltimore Ravens have been hit with a $250,000 fine related to a major COVID-19 outbreak that led to 23 players being sidelined, according to published reports.
During the outbreak, the Ravens had players test positive daily for 10 straight days, including reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens were spared the loss of a draft pick, however. Earlier this season, the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints each were stripped of a late-round pick in addition to $500,000 fines. The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans were each fined $350,000.
Baltimore, which currently has no players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, reportedly had four unique strains of the virus found in its facility.
The Ravens (9-5) face the New York Giants (5-9) on Sunday afternoon.
