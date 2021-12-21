Toronto Raptors guards Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn are in the NBA's COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple reports

They joined three teammates already in the health and safety protocols: forwards Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton and guard Gary Trent Jr.

The Raptors' next game is Wednesday night against the host Chicago Bulls.

VanVleet, 27, leads the team in scoring (20.1 points per game), assists (6.7) and 3-pointers made (95) to go along with 5.1 rebounds in 28 starts.

Flynn, 23, has averaged 3.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 21 appearances off the bench this season.

--Field Level Media

