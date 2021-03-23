The Toronto Raptors fined frustrated forward Pascal Siakam $50,000 for a heated argument with coach Nick Nurse after a loss in Cleveland on Sunday night, The Athletic reported Tuesday.
Siakam, 26, reportedly exchanged words with Nurse as they were leaving the court after the 116-105 setback.
The slumping Raptors (17-26) dropped their ninth straight game Monday night at Houston as the Rockets snapped their own 20-game skid with a 117-99 victory.
Siakam is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 34 starts this season.
A first-round pick in 2016, he has averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 boards and 2.6 assists in 310 career games (216 starts).
Siakam was an All-Star in 2019-20 and the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2018-19, the season he helped the Raptors win their first NBA championship.
--Field Level Media
