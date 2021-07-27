The Colorado Rapids acquired midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and a first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Los Angeles FC, MLSsoccer.com reported on Tuesday.
Per the report, LAFC will receive $1 million in General Allocation Money, a 2022 international slot and a first-round pick in 2022.
Neither MLS team publicly commented on the reported trade as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Kaye, 26, has recorded one assist in 10 appearances (nine starts) for LAFC this season. The Toronto native has nine goals and 18 assists in 77 career MLS matches (71 starts).
--Field Level Media
