The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander Zack Littell from the Texas Rangers on Friday for cash considerations, MLB.com reported.
Littell was with the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock and was 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in eight appearances.
Littell, 27, hasn't pitched in the majors yet this season despite making 145 big-league appearances (four starts) over the previous five seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2018-20) and San Francisco Giants (2021-22).
Littell went 3-3 with a 5.08 ERA in 39 appearances for the Giants last season. He fell out of favor with the team after getting in a shouting match on the mound with manager Gabe Kapler while he was being removed from a game against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 12.
He was demoted to Triple-A Sacramento the following day and subsequently signed with the Rangers as a free agent in February.
Earlier Friday, Boston placed right-hander Kutter Crawford (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list and recalled fellow right-hander Kaleb Ort from Triple-A Worcester.
Crawford, 27, was 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA in seven appearances (two starts) this season.
Ort, 31, is 1-0 with a 7.30 ERA in 12 appearances for Boston. He was optioned to Worcester on Sunday and hadn't made an appearance for the Triple-A club.
