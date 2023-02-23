The Los Angeles Rams and veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner agreed to part ways Thursday after just one season, ESPN reported.
The mutual parting comes after Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million deal Wagner signed with the Rams last spring. Los Angeles was looking to clear salary cap space.
Wagner, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, turns 33 in June.
Wagner recorded 140 tackles and a career-best six sacks in 17 games for Los Angeles in 2022. He also intercepted two passes.
Wagner spent his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and developed into a big-play captain despite being just a second-round draft pick out of Utah State in 2012.
He flourished as part of the "Legion of Boom" defense in Seattle, leading the league in tackles in 2016 and 2019. Wagner has topped 100 tackles in all 11 of his NFL seasons.
In his career, Wagner owns 1,523 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 13 interceptions and four defensive touchdowns in 168 games (167 starts).
--Field Level Media
