Rajon Rondo is reuniting with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN, which reported Monday that the veteran point guard will sign a one-year, $2.6 million deal.
Rondo originally joined the Lakers as a free agent in 2018 and played a complementary role on their championship-winning team in 2019-20.
He then joined the Atlanta Hawks via free agency but after 27 games, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in March. The Clippers dealt Rondo to Memphis earlier this month in the Eric Bledsoe trade.
The Grizzlies, as expected, bought out the final year of Rondo's contract on Saturday, making him a free agent.
Rondo is expected to formally sign with the Lakers on Tuesday, ESPN reported.
The 35-year-old veteran has spent 15 seasons in the NBA -- the first 8 1/2 with the Boston Celtics and the last 6 1/2 with seven different franchises. He was a key part of the Celtics' 2007-08 championship team. The four-time All-Star owns career averages of 10 points, 8.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Last season, he put up a combined 5.4 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game for the Hawks and Clippers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.