The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing cornerback Lamarcus Joyner in a salary cap move, NFL Network reported Monday.
The move saves the Raiders $8.7 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Joyner signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Raiders in 2019. The dead cap hit to the Raiders is $2.5 million.
Joyner, 30, played in 14 games (six starts) last season and recorded 66 tackles -- six for loss -- and five passes defensed. Joyner spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Joyner was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the then-St. Louis Rams. He's played in 95 games (58 starts) for the two teams and has 420 tackles (21 for losses), five sacks and four interceptions.
