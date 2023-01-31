The Las Vegas Raiders have not granted quarterback Derek Carr permission to speak to potential trade partners, multiple outlets reported.
The Raiders have to trade or cut their all-time leading passer before Feb. 15, the date his $32.9 million base salary for 2023 and another $7.5 million for 2024 become fully guaranteed.
Carr, 31, who was selected to his fourth Pro Bowl on Tuesday, has veto power over any trade.
The Raiders benched him for the final two games of the 2022 regular season in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Carr then left the team, with permission, to avoid being a distraction. He tweeted a farewell message to Raiders fans on Jan. 12: "Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person."
Carr will get that chance this week at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. He was named as a replacement Tuesday for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and will join four fellow Raiders -- Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and AJ Cole -- at this week's showcase.
A trade would appear to be beneficial to both parties. The Raiders could land a draft pick or a veteran player in return for the nine-year starter, while Carr could get to hand-pick his landing spot.
So what's the hangup? The Athletic speculated that the Raiders "might be concerned" that Carr's agent, Tim Younger, would rather work out a free-agent deal for his client than help out with trade terms. Younger declined comment for that story.
Carr completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 15 games this season. He is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdowns (217).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.