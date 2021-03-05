Seeking salary-cap space with the start of NFL free agency less than two weeks away, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to cut four-time Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito, NFL Network reported Friday.
The impending move would save the Raiders $5,475,000 in cap room in 2021. The team is currently projected to enter the offseason with just under $4 million of salary-cap space, per Over The Cap.
Incognito played only two games in 2020 before he was placed on injured reserve in September with a season-ending Achilles injury.
Per the report, the 37-year-old Incognito has completely recovered and hopes to play next season.
After sitting out the 2018 season, Incognito signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in 2019 and started 12 games that season. He missed the first two games of the campaign while serving an NFL-mandated suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.
Incognito, whose past includes a well-documented bullying incident with former Miami Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, has 13 seasons of NFL experience. He also did not play during the 2014 season.
A third-round draft pick in 2005 by the then-St. Louis Rams, the 6-foot-4 guard has played in 164 games (all starts) with the Rams (2006-09), Buffalo Bills (2009, 2015-17), Dolphins (2010-13) and Raiders (2019 in Oakland, 2020 in Las Vegas).
--Field Level Media
