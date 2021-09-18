Las Vegas Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was put on injured reserve with a quad injury, NFL Network reported Saturday.
He aggravated his injury in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, and his placement on IR means he must miss a minimum of three weeks..
Mariota, 27, apparently was injured on the lone snap he took in the game, a 31-yard run up the middle in the first quarter.
Nathan Peterman will replace Mariota as the backup to starter Derek Carr.
The No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, Mariota is in the final year of his contract and is slated to become a free agent.
Mariota was initially scheduled to earn $10.7 million in 2021, but with the money not guaranteed, the Raiders would likely have cut him had he not agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million restructured deal.
--Field Level Media
