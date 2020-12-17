Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson will miss Thursday night's game against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers for COVID-19-related reasons, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Olson, 57, is in the third season of his second stint with the Raiders (also 2013-14).
His 20-year NFL coaching career also includes offensive coordinator duties with the Detroit Lions, then-St. Louis Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Las Vegas (7-6) won the first meeting with the AFC West rival Chargers (4-9), 31-26, in Week 9.
The Raiders will also be without rookie receiver Henry Ruggs (reserve/COVID-19 list) and four injured defensive starters: defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (concussion), rookie cornerback Damon Arnette (concussion/neck) and safety Johnathan Abram (concussion).
--Field Level Media
