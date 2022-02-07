The Las Vegas Raiders are interested in talking to former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge to be their special teams coordinator, ESPN reported Monday.

New Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler worked with Judge in New England from 2012-19. Judge was promoted to ST coordinator in 2015.

Judge has also been linked to the Patriots in a return as special teams chief there.

Either way, Judge is expected to take his time after being fired by the Giants last month after a 10-23 record.

The Raiders hired Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator. Graham was the DC under Judge in New York.

