Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported.

Waller, who is listed as questionable, injured his ankle and heel during Friday's practice. His status for Sunday's contest depends on how he feels during pregame warmups, per the report.

Waller, 29, was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a franchise-record 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games -- 15 starts.

In six games this season, Waller leads the Raiders with 33 catches for 378 yards and two TDs.

If Waller can't play on Sunday, Foster Moreau is the Raiders' backup at tight end. Moreau, 24, has four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in six games this season.

--Field Level Media

