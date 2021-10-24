Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported.
Waller, who is listed as questionable, injured his ankle and heel during Friday's practice. His status for Sunday's contest depends on how he feels during pregame warmups, per the report.
Waller, 29, was a Pro Bowl selection last season when he had a franchise-record 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games -- 15 starts.
In six games this season, Waller leads the Raiders with 33 catches for 378 yards and two TDs.
If Waller can't play on Sunday, Foster Moreau is the Raiders' backup at tight end. Moreau, 24, has four receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown in six games this season.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.