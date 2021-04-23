Alabama backup quarterback Jayden George has put his name in the transfer portal, 247Sports reported Friday.
The son of former NFL quarterback Jeff George, he walked on with the Crimson Tide in 2019. He redshirted his first year on campus and didn't see action in a game last season.
The 6-foot-3 George played in high school at Warren Central in Indianapolis and led his team to the Indiana Class 6A state championship in 2018.
Former five-star recruit Bryce Young is expected to replace Mac Jones at quarterback for the Crimson Tide.
Jeff George played at Illinois and Purdue before the Indianapolis Colts drafted him No. 1 overall in 1990. He played 12 seasons in the NFL and threw for 27,602 yards with the Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears.
