Dallas police reportedly want to question Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph about a fatal shooting last month.

Sources told ESPN that the team has encouraged Joseph, a second-round draft pick in 2021, to tell authorities what he knows about a March 18 altercation that led to the death of Cameron Ray, 20.

Video footage, obtained by KDFW-TV of the incident in the city's Lower Greenville section, shows one of the men involved wearing a YKDV necklace.

Joseph, 21, goes by the rap name "YKDV Bossman Fat," per the reports.

Joseph played college football at LSU (2018) and Kentucky (2020) before being selected with the 44th overall pick.

He appeared in 10 games (two starts) for the Cowboys last season, recording 16 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In