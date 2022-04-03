The Detroit Pistons are signing guard Carsen Edwards to a two-year contract, The Athletic reported Sunday.

Edwards, 24, averaged 26.7 points per game with the NBA G League's Salt Lake City Stars this season.

He added 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31 games (30 starts) and shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted him in the second round (33rd overall) out of Purdue in 2019 and traded him to the Boston Celtics.

Edwards made 68 appearances (one start) across the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons with the Celtics, averaging 3.6 points and 9.2 minutes.

Boston traded him on Sept. 15, 2021 to the Memphis Grizzlies, who waived him a week later. He was acquired by Salt Lake City in November.

--Field Level Media

