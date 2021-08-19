The Detroit Pistons re-signed restricted free agent Hamidou Diallo to a two-year deal worth $10.4 million, ESPN reported Thursday.
A combo shooting guard/small forward, Diallo joined the Pistons after a mid-season trade in 2020-21.
Diallo, 23, finished the season with averages of 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 52 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Pistons.
Diallo was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Brooklyn Nets and flipped to OKC.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.