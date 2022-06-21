Pistons guard Cory Joseph will exercise his $5.1 million player option to return to Detroit for the 2022-23 season, Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday.

Joseph, 30, averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 assists and shot a career-high 41.4 percent from 3-point range in 65 games (39 starts) in 2021-22.

He has career averages of 7.1 points, 3.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 728 games (173 starts) with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Pistons.

Joseph was a first-round pick (29th overall) by San Antonio in 2011 and won an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2013-14.

