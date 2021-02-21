Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right groin strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, The Athletic reported on Sunday.
Wright, 28, sustained the injury during Detroit's 109-95 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
Dennis Smith Jr. likely will see increased playing time in place of Wright, who has averaged 10.7 points, a team-best 4.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds and a club-high 1.4 steals in 29 games (24 starts) this season.
Wright has averaged 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 300 career games (47 starts) with the Toronto Raptors, Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Pistons. He was selected by Toronto with the 20th overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.
--Field Level Media
