Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham entered COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, The Athletic reported.

Cunningham, 20, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-6 rookie is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 25 starts this season.

Cunningham had seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Tuesday night's loss to the New York Knicks. He missed 11 of 13 field-goal attempts.

--Field Level Media

