Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander JT Brubaker is expected to open the season on the injured list with right elbow and forearm discomfort, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday.
Brubaker, 29, made a career-high 28 starts last season, going 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA. In 63 appearances (61 starts) over three seasons with the Pirates, he is 9-28 with a 4.99 ERA.
Brubaker earned the start on Opening Day last season. He gave up four runs on four hits with three walks in three innings while taking the 9-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Pirates are expected to send right-hander Mitch Keller to the mound Thursday to open the season on the road against the Cincinnati Reds.
--Field Level Media
