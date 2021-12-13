Sorry, an error occurred.
Miami's Phillip Lindsay reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, meaning all three Dolphins running backs on the 53-man roster are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Coming off a bye week, the Dolphins (6-7) have a five-game winning streak entering Sunday's home game against the New York Jets (3-10).
NFL Network reported the news on Lindsay on Monday. Running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed landed on the COVID list on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Gaskin, 24, leads the Dolphins with 526 rushing yards in 13 games. He also has 45 catches for 217 yards and has scored seven touchdowns (three rushing, four receiving).
Ahmed, 22, ranks second on the team with 149 rushing yards and has 12 catches for 117 yards in 12 games.
Lindsay, 27, was signed off waivers from the Houston Texans on Nov. 24 and made his Miami debut against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 28. He carried 12 times for 42 yards in a 33-10 win.
--Field Level Media
