Relief pitcher Jeurys Familia has agreed to a one-year deal pending a physical with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth $6 million and includes up to $1 million in incentives, according to the New York Post.

Familia, 32, has spent nearly all of his career with the New York Mets. He is 32-25 with a 3.28 ERA and 125 saves in 499 career games (one start).

In 2021, the right-hander went 9-4 with a 3.94 ERA and one save in 65 games for the Mets.

Familia earned an All-Star selection in 2016, when he also led the National League in saves with 51.

