Philip Rivers reportedly sought to come out of retirement late last season, having reached out to the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers about joining their teams.
That from show host and NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen, who reported Monday on "The Rich Eisen Show" that Rivers had reached out to the two teams late in the 2022 season.
It was part of his "top 5 things I heard at the NFL scouting combine."
"Philip Rivers contacted both of them, is what I heard and the way I heard it," Eisen said on his show.
Both teams were down to their third-string QBs at the end of the 2022 season. Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 draft, ended up leading the Niners to the NFC Championship Game.
The Dolphins were forced to start rookie Skylar Thompson for two games amid Tua Tagovailoa's concussion issues and No. 2 Teddy Bridgewater's injury.
Rivers retired after playing the 2020 season for the Indianapolis Colts. He threw for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns in 17 years, all but one spent with the Los Angeles Chargers.
