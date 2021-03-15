Penn State is expected to hire Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its men's basketball coach, ESPN reported Monday.
Jim Ferry served as the Nittany Lions' interim coach this season after Pat Chambers resigned in October following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Penn State posted an 11-14 record in 2020-21, including a 7-12 mark in the Big Ten.
Shrewsberry, 44, previously was the head coach at Indiana University-South Bend and an assistant coach at Butler (2008-11), Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21) and with the NBA's Boston Celtics (2013-19).
As the associate head coach under Matt Painter at Purdue, he helped the Boilermakers (18-9, 13-6 Big Ten) earn a No. 4 seed in the South Region for this week's NCAA Tournament.
--Field Level Media
