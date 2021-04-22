Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington is back in the NCAA transfer portal, 247Sports reported Thursday.
Brockington entered the portal on March 16, but withdrew his name after a "good talk" with new Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry, per the report.
In 2020-21, the 6-foot-4 junior averaged 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25 games (24 starts).
In Brockington's two seasons at Penn State and one at St. Bonaventure (2017-18), the Philadelphia native has averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds in 90 games (25 starts).
Shrewsberry, a former Purdue assistant coach, was hired last month to replace interim coach Jim Ferry.
