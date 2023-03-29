Penn State is expected to finalize a contract with VCU's Mike Rhoades on Wednesday to make him the Nittany Lions' next coach, ESPN reported.
A report late Tuesday night said the school had offered the job to Rhoades. However, the contract is subject to board approval, per ESPN's report. That approval is expected later Wednesday.
Rhoades, 50, would replace Micah Shrewsberry, who will be formally introduced as Notre Dame's new coach Thursday.
Rhoades is 129-61 in six seasons at VCU. He has led the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including this season. VCU lost in the first round to Saint Mary's.
Rhoades also went 47-52 in three seasons at Rice from 2014-17.
--Field Level Media
