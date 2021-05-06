The New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a three-year, $5.3 million deal with undrafted rookie forward Naji Marshall, The Athletic reported Thursday.
His salary for the remainder of this season and next season are fully guaranteed, per the report.
Marshall, 23, has averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 19.8 minutes in 26 games (four starts) for the Pelicans through Wednesday.
He has scored in double figures seven times, including 10 points to go with seven rebounds in Tuesday's 108-103 win against the Golden State Warriors.
The 6-foot-7 Marshall was not drafted after playing three seasons at Xavier, where he averaged 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 99 games (82 starts) from 2017-20.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.