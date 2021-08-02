Former A.S. Roma boss Paulo Fonseca turned down an offer to become Atlanta United's head coach, The Athletic reported Monday.
The 48-year-old Portuguese manager was offered a three-and-a-half-year contract but opted to focus on potential openings in Europe instead, per the report.
The United fired first-year coach Gabriel Heinze on July 18 following a disappointing 2-4-7 start to the 2021 MLS regular season, with assistant Rob Valentino taking over as interim coach.
Atlanta (2-6-8, 14 points) currently sits in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference.
