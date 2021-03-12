The New England Patriots are re-signing special teams ace Justin Bethel to a three-year contract, multiple outlets reported Friday.
ESPN reported the deal was worth $6 million. NFL Network said the contract includes $2.75 million guaranteed and has incentives for making the Pro Bowl.
Bethel, 30, shared the league lead with 13 solo tackles on special teams in his first full season with New England in 2020. The Patriots signed him in October 2019 after he was released by the Baltimore Ravens.
A sixth-round pick by Arizona in 2012, Bethel made three straight Pro Bowls with the Cardinals from 2013-15.
The cornerback has played in 142 games with the Cardinals (2012-17), Atlanta Falcons (2018), Ravens (2019) and Patriots. He has returned three of his four career interceptions for touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
